Construction begins on San Diego International Airport Terminal 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Federal, state, and city officials held a groundbreaking celebration for the new Terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport on Monday.

“We are thrilled to commemorate this historic day and celebrate the tremendous planning effort that went into reaching this point,” said Gil Cabrera, Airport Authority Board Chair. “I’m proud of the Airport Authority team and their unwavering commitment to bring San Diego a new Terminal 1. The airport is often the first and last impression we get to make as a city, and I can assure you the New T1 will be something that the region can be proud of.”

The project, which began on Nov. 1, is divided into three components: terminals and roadways, airside improvements and a new administration building. The administration building will be the first to be completed and is expected to open in late 2023.

The terminals and roadways components will be completed in phases. The first phase will include 19 gates, an elevated departures roadway, outdoor check-in pavilions, a dedicated on-airport arrivals roadway and a five-story parking plaza with 5,200 parking spaces. An important feature of the project is the new three-lane airport access road will take 45,000 vehicle trips a day off North Harbor Drive.

This first phase is expected to open in mid-2025. The second phase will add 11 gates for a total of 27 gates, with the earliest opening expected in late 2027.

While the airside improvement component will allow for more efficient aircraft movement and ground traffic control to the new terminal, the earliest completion date will be mid-2028.