New San Diego Border Patrol chief addresses deadly smuggling incident off Imperial Beach

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The new San Diego Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent is speaking out following a deadly suspected human smuggling event that occurred over the weekend off the Imperial Beach coast, emphasizing the dangerous disregard he says smugglers have for human life.

Justin De La Torre has taken over for the San Diego sector, assuming leadership just days after the tragic maritime incident that claimed four lives.

According to Border Patrol, the deadly event unfolded just after midnight Saturday when a boat capsized in high surf just south of the Imperial Beach Pier. Five people were rescued and taken to local hospitals, while four others died at the scene.

"For me coming into this position, it just really highlights the dangers of smuggling," De La Torre said.

The survivors ranged in age from 30 to 89. De La Torre said his agents immediately responded to help with rescue efforts.

"Went into the water and were able to flip the vessel back over and rescued an 89-year-old man who was trapped underneath the vessel," De La Torre said.

In his first official day on the job and his first on-camera interview since taking over in San Diego, De La Torre said Border Patrol will go after smugglers and anyone attempting to enter the country illegally.

He explained that smugglers can charge people over $15,000 and, like on Saturday, take advantage of dangerous conditions to conduct their operations.

"They try to smuggle in areas that are harder for us to operate in; they believe that they'll have a higher chance of success," De La Torre said.

ABC 10News has covered several deadly maritime smuggling events this year alone. The new San Diego chief said that while maritime smuggling incidents are down about 20% this fiscal year, they continue to occur regularly.

"We've had over 60 maritime smuggling events this fiscal year so far with 170 apprehensions," De La Torre said.

Although he admits some smugglers have gotten away, De La Torre emphasized that his agents maintain around-the-clock operations.

"This is precisely why, because we don't want to see people dying in the ocean, dying in the desert, and being exploited by the criminal organizations," De La Torre said.

A criminal investigation is underway regarding this weekend's incident.

Late Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced two people were charged in connection with the human smuggling event, including the suspected boat captain.

He's been identified as David Alfonoso Barrera Nunes and was charged with "Bringing in Aliens Resulting in Death" and "Bringing in Aliens for Financial Gain."

A second man, identified as Luis Enrique Barreto Goitia, who was a passenger on the panga, was also charged for being a 'removed alien who again entered the U.S. illegally.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

