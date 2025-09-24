New Portrait of Jackson Merrill 'Merrill Madness' unveiled in the East Village

For Carly Ealey and Chris Konecki, painting a four-story portrait of Jackson Merrill blocks away from Petco Park is a full-circle moment.

The new portrait of Merrill, located on 804 Market Street, is eye-popping, featuring neon-like lettering and a realistic portrait of Merrill mid-game. It’s a combination of the couple’s skillsets – Konecki with the lettering, and Ealey with her skillset in portraiture.

The two met over a decade ago, just yards from where the masterpiece now stands, at an art show. Konecki says it was love at first sight.

“I walked up because I knew who Carly was, and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Chris,' and she looked back. I’ll never forget it and said, ‘Hey,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in love,’” Konecki said.

That meeting occurred during an art show at the building adjacent to where Merrill’s portrait now stands, evidence of their shared passion for art.

“We’ve been looking at this wall for a long time; it’s been one of our goals to paint this wall,” Chris said.

The two started painting together a few years ago, realizing their skill sets paired well. As long-time Padres fans, they say it was even better to get to paint the mural of Merrill.

The mural is in partnership with Merrill’s family to raise awareness for the Merrill’s Madness foundation, which aims to fund travel sports for kids by covering expenses for families.

“In a short period of time, he’s accomplished so much.” Erik Greupner, the Padres CEO, said of Merrill. “[He is] incredibly deserving of everything he has accomplished. [He is a] hard worker, great teammate, and really a model player from our perspective.”