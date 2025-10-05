New Navy SEAL Museum opens its door to the public

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of people patiently waited Saturday morning for a new museum honoring some of America’s elite of the elite soldiers.

It’s the new Navy SEALs Museum.

“This is really exciting to see naval special warfare all together,” Phil Garn, a Special Warfare Combat Crewman Veteran, said.

“There's a lot of behind-the-scenes that you don't know, and a lot of it's visualized here in pictures, memorabilia and videos here,” Michael Morris, who is visiting the museum from Texas, said.

Brian Drechsler is the executive director of the museum. He and his team welcomed the public for the first time with a number of exhibits saluting the seals and their history.

“Our goal is to tell the accurate story of naval Special warfare. Preserve the history and the heritage,” Drechsler said. “But we're doing it through the timeless traits of service, teamwork, discipline, commitment, responsibility, and then some of the unique attributes for Naval Special Warfare.”

Some of those who visited the museum were all too familiar with those attributes.

“My grandfather, Furman W. Sims, was actually Team One, so it's UDT One,” Morris said.

Morris drove all the way from Texas to check out the museum.

“All this set the platform for the younger generations to see that it is worth it. What you're wanting to do for the country is worth it and for your family and friends,” Morris said. “And, you know, walking around, I see younger generation getting into it.”

There’s a hope the museum can give a deeper understanding and insight into the clandestine fighting force.

“They're doing extraordinary things. But they're normal guys working hard, working together, and that's the big takeaway is working together. It’s teamwork,” Garn said.

Another goal of the museum is that people will be a part of a team and serve others while learning about the SEAL teams who served their country.

“We want to have an impact and get back to this great city as well, and hopefully people get that call to serve something bigger than themselves,” Drechsler said.

The Navy SEAL Museum is open every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

