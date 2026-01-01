New California law targets sex buyers to combat trafficking starting January 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new California law taking effect January 1 will strengthen efforts to combat sex trafficking by shifting focus toward those who create demand for commercial sex.

AB 379, sponsored by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and District Attorney Summer Stephan, makes it a crime for anyone to loiter in a public place with the intent to buy sex. The legislation also elevates soliciting sex from minors aged 16 and 17 from a misdemeanor to a felony.

"Profiting from exploitation has no place in San Diego," Gloria said.

Previously, soliciting sex from 16 and 17-year-olds was only classified as a misdemeanor. Under the new law, soliciting sex from anyone under 18 becomes a felony offense.

"Think again, get it through your skull that you will face a felony charge," Stephan said.

The law represents a shift in approach, treating those being exploited as victims while increasing accountability for sex buyers who create demand.

San Diego police rescued 126 people being trafficked in 2025, including 62 minors. This marks an increase from 2024, when 47 minors were recovered, according to the district attorney.

"Human beings are not for sale. You can't buy human beings. That's illegal," Stephan said.

The legislation also establishes a survivor support fund to provide grants for local organizations that offer services and outreach to sex trafficking victims.

City leaders highlighted the new law during a press conference hours before it took effect at midnight on January 1.

"This law will be a game changer," said SDPD Chief Scott Wahl.

