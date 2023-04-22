New bill aims to fight racism in high school sports statewide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new bill introduced by assemblywoman Dr. Akilah Weber would create a system to report and track incidents of racism involving high school sports.

AB 1327 would require the California Interscholastic Federation to create a standardized incident form to track racial discrimination or harassment that happens at high school games or sporting events.

The CIF would have to post them on the website annually and report it to the legislature every three years.

The idea for this bill came from at least two local racist incidents in San Diego County. In 2021, students at Cathedral Catholic High School wore shirts that read 'Catholics versus Convicts' during a game against Lincoln High School. In a separate incident later that year, tortillas were thrown at players from Orange Glen High School during a basketball game against Coronado High.

Lincoln High School’s football and basketball coaches say racism towards their student-athletes is common. It’s something they say they have to discuss with players, instead of just focusing on the sport.

"Been stepped on, being spat on, being antagonized, being called out of their names during the contests in certain areas of the city, that’s a whole other ballgame," says head football coach David Dunn.

"CIF says victory with honor — that’s their motto, victory with honor. There hasn't been no victory with honor in some of these situations that occur," says head basketball coach Jeff Harper-Harris.

The coaches think the bill is a good idea and hope it leads to meaningful change so their student-athletes can focus on school and their sport.