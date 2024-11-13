Neighbors react to Wednesday morning's shooting in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police tape and police cars covered several blocks down Union Street in downtown San Diego on Wednesday. Although that was the scene on Nov. 13, a normal day doesn't look like that, according to neighbors.

"I would say that Union Street, there’s always like, sure, it’s busy, but not that much traffic," said Ashytn Larson. "I wouldn’t say it’s a busy street."

Larson is a neighbor, and lives just across the street from the shooting scene. She was getting ready to head out when the shooting happened.

"I just woke up and I heard some what I thought were gunshots, I didn’t know," said Larson. "But then I came out here later, I saw a bunch of cop cars. I saw the scene from my apartment."



Other neighbors, like Evelyn Rascon, were in a similar boat.

"So this morning, I was getting ready, and I just heard a helicopter calling out for a white male in a white shirt, so I automatically thought it was something out of the norm," said Rascon. "I got ready, was heading out to the gym, right here a block from here, and just saw all the cops kind of coming out on Ash Street coming down to Kettner."

As for Larson, she hopes things go back to how they were before.

"Typical day this street right here is pretty quiet, not a lot going on," said Larson.