Neighbors react after National City woman is murdered in her home

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Neighbors are speaking out after a 71-year-old woman was found murdered in her National City home Wednesday afternoon. A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with the fatal stabbing.

"Horrible, devastating. You know, because the lady was really nice," said Lorena Silva, a neighbor who says she witnessed the suspect's escape attempt.

National City police arrested Noel Trevino in connection with the crime.

Officers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. when the victim's husband returned home and found his wife dead and a stranger inside their house.

Silva, a neighbor, said she and her daughter saw Trevino crawling out of a window at the back of the house as police arrived.

"That one on the very end, on the top, he busted — oh you can see the screen — he busted out the screen," Silva said, pointing to the window where she says she saw him crawl out.

Silva alerted officers to the suspect's location as he fled through the woman's backyard.

"He's gonna run, he's gonna run, like you know, go after him," Silva said.

Officers were able to catch up with and arrest Trevino. Police believe he was a complete stranger to the couple.

Silva says she told police she had seen the same man entering the home earlier that morning.

"He walked in, he knew where he was going, which was so weird," Silva said.

According to Silva, the victim had lived in the neighborhood for decades with her husband. She said she had known the couple for more than 20 years.

"They're friendly and they've been here, they been here longer than us in the neighborhood, but we've known each other for 20-something years," Silva said.

Flowers now sit at the couple's entryway as the community mourns the loss.

"I can't imagine what she went through," Silva said.

Police have not released a motive in the case. Trevino is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

