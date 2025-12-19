Nearly 200 sailors return to San Diego for holidays after 9-month deployment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly 200 sailors returned home to San Diego for the holidays after spending nine months at sea spanning the Western Pacific, the Middle East and eastern Pacific.

The USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee docked at Naval Base San Diego, bringing families together after months of separation that meant missed birthdays and holidays spent oceans away. The homecoming was filled with hugs, tears of joy and relief as sailors reunited with their loved ones.

For many families, the deployment created challenges but also opportunities to stay connected despite the distance.

"It has been very hectic, but we always talk about where Daddy is when he's on the ship and he's working, so it has been difficult, but it's been very good," said Meghan Psalidas, wife of a returning navy sailor.

"We've been waiting for him forever, so we're so excited," said Misha Manalad, daughter of another sailor.

As the ship approached the dock, emotions ran high for those waiting on shore.

"I am anxious. I am overwhelmed. I'm excited. I'm filled with joy, and I am honestly kind of scared. I haven't seen him for nine months, so I'm like, oh no," one family member said.

The reunion brought immediate joy for returning sailors.

"It feels amazing. I love it so much. I've missed them for so long," one sailor said.

"Finally, I can see them after nine months," another sailor said.

During the deployment, sailors worked alongside partner nations for security missions. While the crew is back home in San Diego, they say the mission was part of something bigger, relying on each other and serving the country.