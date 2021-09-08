Navy sailor killed in attack near Kabul airport posthumously promoted

CAMP PENDLETON (KGTV) - A Navy sailor assigned to Camp Pendleton who was killed with 12 other U.S. service members in last month's suicide bombing at the Kabul airport has been posthumously promoted.

According to the U.S. Navy, 22-year-old Maxton W. Soviak was ranked to Hospital Corpsman Third Class as a result of his brave actions in support of fellow service members.

He was also posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge.

Soviak, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghan civilians.

1st Marine Division/Camp Pendleton Camp Pendleton has identified 10 service members among the 13 killed in the Kabul airport bombing on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, as (from top left to right) Corporal Humburto Sanchez, Lance Corporal Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, Corporal Hunter Lopez, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, (from bottom left to right) Staff Sergeant Darin Hoover, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Cpl. Daegan Page, Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, and Navy Fleet Marine Force Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak.

The Navy says Soviak's remains were slated to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Wednesday.

"Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country," said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.

"While this promotion and the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge are awarded posthumously, I have no doubt his dedication to this nation, his displayed skill as a Hospital Corpsman, and devotion to the mission at hand warrant this recognition."

Others assigned to Camp Pendleton and killed in the attack were:



Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco.

Other American military personnel who died in the bombing were Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn. from Ft. Bragg; Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., from Naval Support Activity Bahrain; and Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

