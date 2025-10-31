Navy sailor accused of death La Mesa officer pleads not guilty, bail set at $1M

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Navy sailor accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a La Mesa police officer appeared in court Thursday, where a judge set his bail at $1 million and ordered him into custody.

Antonio Alcantar, 38, pleaded not guilty to murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the death of Officer Lauren Craven. The 25-year-old officer died last Monday after she stopped to help a driver involved in a crash on Interstate 8.

Alcantar had originally posted $110,000 bail last week, allowing him to walk free until Thursday's hearing. During his first court appearance, he was handcuffed in the courtroom after the judge ordered him into the sheriff's custody and increased his bail to $1 million.

Prosecutors say their investigation shows Alcantar was at a bar, then a restaurant, the night of the crash. They say Tesla cameras from another car driving behind him show he made no attempt to stop or yield at the initial crash scene, according to prosecutors.

"He doesn't brake, he doesn't stop, he doesn't change lanes, he doesn't turn on his blinker, he makes no attempts at all," said Spencer Sharpe, the Deputy District Attorney.

Alcantar's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

The defendant has served as a Navy sailor for 11 years and works as a master-at-arms, a military police position. Prosecutors argued that because of his special training, he should have known better.

"Look, we have a military police officer, a master at arms now who's charged with murder, in 2025, there is no excuse for drinking and driving like this," said Sharpe.

Alcantar's defense team argued that his Navy service record and lack of prior criminal history show he wouldn't be a flight risk or danger to the community. They noted he has attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and mental health treatment since his arrest.

"His outstanding military career, being a decorated member, never having been disciplined for anything, shows the extent and honor that he takes in living through with his obligations," said Samantha Greene, his defense attorney.

Officer Craven wasn't the only person who died in the crash. De'Veonte Morris, 19, whom she had stopped to help, was also killed. However, the charges Alcantar currently faces are only related to Craven's death due to the ongoing state of the investigation, according to the District Attorney's office.

If Alcantar posts the $1 million bail, the judge set several release conditions, including abstaining from alcohol, attending bi-weekly self-help meetings, and not driving.

Alcantar is due back in court in December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

