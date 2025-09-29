Navy Chief honored for heroism after Murphy Canyon plane crash

It’s been four months since a deadly military plane crash tore through a Murphy Canyon neighborhood, leaving families devastated and a community forever changed.

In the days following the tragedy, ABC 10News has shared stories of courage and quick action — from neighbors rushing to help, to military families relying on their training to save lives.

This week, the American Red Cross of San Diego honored those heroes at its annual Real Heroes Awards ceremony. Among them was Navy Chief Damage Controlman Gilbert Gonzalez, who lived in the neighborhood and sprang into action the moment the jet went down.

"I wasn't thinking that morning — it just kind of happened," Gonzalez explained. "I would hope that someone else would do the same for me if that was my family stuck back there."

Witnesses say Gonzalez went door to door to check on families, pulled neighbors away from danger, and guided others to safety. His quick actions helped calm a chaotic and terrifying scene.

"We ran without thinking, I think my wife said it best that it's just, we react," he said. "We do what we need to do in hard times. And I think that just comes with my job.”

American Red Cross leaders say Gonzalez embodies the spirit of the award.

Gonzalez was recognized not just for his bravery that day, but for his service and dedication to his community.

"It's something I'll always remember and it's something that we'll never forget here and it really does mean a lot to me to be able to be recognized for that."

Gonzalez says since the tragedy, the community has continued to heal together.

"I think our block has gotten much better," he said. "We have so many kids out that are playing. It's just a frequent reminder every time you drive by here you get to see that corner house still and I think mentally we're getting through it. That's kind of the resilience that we have in the Navy is to kind of just get stronger from it.”

Gonzalez says it's an honor to be recognized but similar to when ABC 10News spoke to him early this summer — recognition isn't what he's chasing.

“I’ll never call myself a hero. I'm probably gonna say that for the longest time," he said. " I'm just someone that did something good that morning and I'm glad that everything worked out and we were able to get the family out and I was able to go back home to my family.”

For the Red Cross, honoring local heroes is about more than one moment — it’s about reminding San Diego of the extraordinary courage that often comes from ordinary people.