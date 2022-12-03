Native Poppy flower shop reopens 6 months after crash in South Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After months of waiting and hard work, Native Poppy in South Park is back open with a new and improved look.

The popular flower shop was forced to close in June after a woman stole a car and, while getting away, slammed the car into the business.

The city red-tagged the building, and it was boarded up while permits to reopen were approved. An added challenge for the owners is inflation, skyrocketing the price of everything, especially their main product.

Owner Natalie Gill says it wasn’t easy, but she’s proud she was able to keep her entire staff of 25.

Now the shop, and its flowers, are back to life, with a flower bar, candles, and prearranged bouquets.

The owners' goal was to have the shop open before Saturday’s South Park walk-about, and they can’t wait to welcome those customers back.

Native Poppy opens Saturday at 10 a.m. on Saturday.