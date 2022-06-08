Car slams into flower shop Native Poppy, woman arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A well-known South Park flower shop is ready to rebuild after a car crash left their business inoperable.

Native Poppy is a staple in the neighborhood. A shop that does all things flowers; weddings, showers, and bouquet deliveries.

The entire crash was captured on surveillance video. It was just before 11 a.m. Monday, when San Diego police say a woman stole a car and took off, losing control, crashing into Native Poppy. Surveillance from inside the shop also caught the moment of impact.

The store is usually closed on Mondays but Natalie Gill's husband was there with a handyman working on some repairs.

"He was starting right there and maybe 30 seconds before he decided to walk outside to look at a fence they were going to fix so thank god that he's okay," says Natalie Gill, the shop's owner.

San Diego Police say they arrested the female driver after she took off running. The building was red-tagged so Gill will have to rely on the other location in Solana Beach and deliveries in the meantime.

To help get back on their feet, the business owners started a fundraising page in hopes of supporting the store's employees while they rebuild.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

