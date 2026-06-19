NASCAR San Diego weekend revs up at Naval Base Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Everyone from NASCAR officials to the drivers to those who serve on Naval Base Coronado is beaming with excitement, waiting to kick the tires and light the fires this race weekend for NASCAR San Diego Weekend.



“Fans can expect one incredible time. History is being made this weekend,” Matt Humphrey, Sr. Director of Track Communications for NASCAR, said.

The racing track is up at Naval Base Coronado.

“It’s been amazing from seeing the bones of the track going up to driving the track, going to work in the morning. It's incredible,” Seaman Naylei Fausto of the U.S. Navy said,

And now it’s time to race.

The NASCAR San Diego weekend is officially underway, with the first event held at an active military base.

“They're going to be able to see a lot of what NASCAR is about with all the different fan displays, the kids’ zone, all the different activations from our partners around, but most importantly, they're going to see the United States Navy showcased in the best form possible,” Humphrey said.

One of those sailors, Seaman Fausto, who is a lifelong NASCAR fan, never thought she’d see her station transformed into a NASCAR track, let alone any base.

“Joining the Navy, I thought I was going to be out taking pictures and doing Navy-related things, and now I get to work with NASCAR, which is just amazing and it's fulfilling my inner child,” Fausto said.

Those behind the wheel say that, in their experience, there’s nothing like this event.

“It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I think we've had some opportunities. We did the street course in Chicago for the last couple of years,” Cody Ware, NASCAR Driver, said. “But to show up here, getting the opportunity to race on an active military base just for the US Navy and NASCAR to be able to work together to put the show on is really incredible.”

There will be a Truck Series race starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday. On Saturday, that’s when the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race will be happening. That begins at 2 p.m. This is the second tier of NASCAR races where drivers hone their skills, looking to get into the top level of the NASCAR circuit. Sunday is the main race with the NASCAR Cup Series happening at 1 p.m.

While it’s incredible to host NASCAR at the naval base, NASCAR officials hope people plan ahead to avoid the painful process of getting to the track.

“But if you do not have that government-issued photo ID or passport, you'll be turned away. So very important that you bring that. But then bring your patients, come early,” Humphrey said. “If you think it's going to take a half hour to get here, add an extra 30 to 40 to even 60 minutes on top of that; just to give yourself enough time to get over the bridge to make sure you get through the gates, get through security.”

Humphrey added that NASCAR is working together with local, state and federal agencies to make sure traffic is moving smoothly, and everyone is getting into the race and having fun.

