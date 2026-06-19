NASCAR race noise reaches neighborhoods near Coronado Naval Base

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You can hear the NASCAR races in the neighborhoods surrounding the Coronado Naval Base — and that comes as a surprise to no one.

"It's pretty loud," Linda, a Coronado neighbor, said. "This is kind of constant, where it will be for a good hour that they will just kind of rev."

She noted that she was used to the sound from the base and from airplanes at times, and that it always depended on the direction the wind was blowing.

A few factors impact how sound travels: humidity, heat and wind. Sound tends to travel with the wind, and hot, humid air tends to make sound waves travel more. This weekend's forecast presents a confusing mix of factors: warm weather and relatively high humidity, but winds that blow south or even towards the coast at times.

"We are excited, we can hear the noise. And we're just waiting for tomorrow so we can take in the sights," Gary, a Navy Veteran, tourist and NASCAR attendee said.

That is good news for anyone hoping for a quiet Father's Day weekend. But for those hoping to hear the sound of speed from a distance, the forecast is not in their favor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

