NASCAR fans brave long lines and ferry rides to reach Naval Base Coronado races

BROADWAY PIER (KGTV) — Hundreds of NASCAR fans waited in long lines at Broadway Pier and behind the San Diego Convention Center Sunday, boarding ferries to reach Naval Base Coronado for the races.

Brycen Woolard waited at Broadway Pier for more than an hour, but said he heard the ferry was the best option to get to the race.

"We'll wait all day to get on that boat to go across there," Woolard said.

He chose the ferry to avoid the lines of cars backed up on the bridge for at least a half hour.

"So we decided to get this route instead of trying to take the bridge it's apparently the fastest way even though it's gonna take a little bit," Woolard said.

Alex Gibson and Sam Sheldon were also in line, saying their love for NASCAR goes way back.

"Basically, we went to SDSU together and um we fell in love with NASCAR with our fraternity friends, so we had a house called Margaritaville after Jimmy Buffett from here, and we watch NASCAR every Sunday," Gibson said.

A second ferry was picking up fans behind the Convention Center, where lines stretched there as well.

Julian Valderrama said he was especially excited to see actor-turned-driver Frankie Muniz behind the wheel.

"We're alive. We woke up today. What better way to do it than spend with other like-minded people looking to have fun," Valderrama said.

"I wanna see the Agent Cody Banks in those lanes, brother, and just ta ba ba ba, you know, he's literally gonna be Malcolm in the middle and then he's gonna be Malcolm in the front," Valderrama said.

Valderrama said the long wait was no problem.

"It's kind of par for the course. I kinda, I'm just vibing no matter what, bro. I make a better, good of any situation," Valderrama said.

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