NAACP decries 'knee on neck' restraint of Valhalla High student

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A Valhalla High staffer has been put on paid administrative leave as an investigation begins into his role in breaking up a fight earlier this week.

The fight took place during lunchtime at Valhalla High on Tuesday.

A 53-second video being shared on social media shows two African-American girls fighting before a campus supervisor, who is white, steps in to break it up.

Within seconds, the campus supervisor — whose duties include student safety — has pushed both girls to the ground and attempts to restrain them, while they are still attacking each other.

In the video, another staffer steps in and grabs one of the girls, who stands up and appears to calm down.

The campus supervisor attempts to restrain the other student, as she continues to resist. Seconds later, she appears subdued, as the supervisor's arm is pressed near her face and neck.

The remaining 13 seconds of the video isn't clear, as the phone moves back and forth. In a separate still image being shared online, the supervisor's knee is seen pressed against the girl's neck while she's on the ground

Francine Maxwell, who heads the local branch of the NAACP, has seen several videos of the incident and calls the incident a case of excessive force.

“I viewed that there was more than 30 seconds with the knee being placed on a young African American’s neck … After the murder of Mr. George Floyd, people were supposed to go through de-escalation techniques. There are other tools that don’t have to resemble the carotid restraint,” said Maxwell.

“It’s very concerning. The leg is the strongest part of the human body it has tremendous strength, you also have the weight of the body. To have that pressure on the neck can cause some serious issues,” said Kevin LaChapelle, former El Cajon Police officer.

It's unclear if the student suffered any injuries.

In a video statement, Grossmont Union Superintendent Theresa Kemper promised an investigation and transparency.

“We’ll be as open as we possibly can about the situation,” said Kemper. "Some students and staff are still feeling the effects of what happened on Tuesday, in light of the events that have taken place in America over the last two years, it’s completely understandable that students and members of our school community are upset.”

According to school district policy, employees are prohibited from using any restraints that impair a student's breathing.

The local NAACP is calling for the campus supervisor to be fired. The group issued the following statement: