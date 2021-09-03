Grossmont Union High School District releases statement on 'lunch time altercation'

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A video apparently showing a fight between two students, then a staff member from Valhalla High School kneeling on the neck of a student is making its rounds on social media.

The Grossmont Union High School District released a statement Thursday acknowledging there's an investigation underway to look into the conduct of a GUHSD Campus Supervisor who intervened to break up an altercation during lunchtime on August 31.

The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) is currently investigating the conduct of a GUHSD Campus Supervisor who intervenedto break up an altercation between two students on August 31, 2021 at Valhalla High School. The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. We are also aware of images captured from Tuesday’s eventsthat have begun to circulate on social media. Any time allegations of employee misconduct are brought forward, the District takes those allegations very seriously. In the event of actual misconduct, the District takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal.

GUHSD Superintendent Theresa Kemper shared a video message with the Valhalla High School community Thursday evening.

GUHSD said they're not able to comment further on ongoing investigations.