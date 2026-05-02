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Multiple vegetation fires ignite in North County

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Caltrans
Screenshot 2026-05-02 at 12.32.33 PM.png
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire crews are responding to 10 to 20 vegetation fires along State Route 76 and Interstate 15 Saturday.

Air firefighting crews are also responding to the scene.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, there are currently 4 fires burning on State Route 76 and about 5 fires burning on the northbound Interstate 15 freeway. Avoid the area.

Eastbound lanes on State Route 76 between Mission and Old Hwy 395 are closed, according to Caltrans.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

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