Multiple vegetation fires ignite in North County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire crews are responding to 10 to 20 vegetation fires along State Route 76 and Interstate 15 Saturday.

Air firefighting crews are also responding to the scene.

According to the North County Fire Protection District, there are currently 4 fires burning on State Route 76 and about 5 fires burning on the northbound Interstate 15 freeway. Avoid the area.

#MissionFire we currently have 4 fires burning on State Route 76 and approximately 5 fires burning on NB 15 Freeway. The aircrafts cannot drop on the fire if civilians are near the fire. Please stay clear of the area. — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) May 2, 2026

Eastbound lanes on State Route 76 between Mission and Old Hwy 395 are closed, according to Caltrans.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.