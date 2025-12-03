Multiple people now released after ICE detentions during green card interviews in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several people who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during their green card interviews are now being released, raising questions from attorneys and family members about recent enforcement actions targeting people in legal immigration processes.

Hanne Daguman, a Norwegian woman, was among those detained by ICE at her green card interview in mid-November. She spent eight days in custody before being released two days before Thanksgiving after her husband posted a $1,500 bond.

"It was the worst period of my life. It was awful," Daguman said on a video call with ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo.

Daguman's case reflects a pattern of recent detentions. Immigration attorney Jacob Sapochnick's client, a Navy wife, was also detained for an overstay at her green card interview and released last week.

Both women had overstayed their visas but were actively working to adjust their status for green cards when they were taken into custody.

"We all know that they're going to get their green cards, but why are we playing this game in a way?" Sapochnick said.

Daguman, who is from Norway and has Type 1 diabetes, says she was held in medical isolation during her detention. Upon her release, she was fitted with an ankle monitor and ordered to a two-week quarantine at home.

"There's a lot of anger and sadness, and I struggle with nightmares of what happened," Daguman said.

"Just a big relief of coming home to my husband, to my dog, having a bed to sleep in, having access to my medication," Daguman said.

ICE and immigration services have told ABC 10News they may arrest anyone unlawfully present in the U.S., including at USCIS offices. However, attorneys and couples working to adjust their status say they don't understand the reasoning behind the detentions, especially since the individuals are now out of custody and able to continue their green card cases.

The financial toll has been significant for affected families. The Dagumans say they've spent about $7,500 fighting Hanne's detention and expect that number to reach close to $12,000 when all is said and done.

"For what reason? If I'm gonna end up with a green card, hopefully anyways, what was the reason to put me through this?" Daguman said.

ICE and USCIS referred inquiries about these detentions to the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which did not respond to requests for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

