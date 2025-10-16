Multiple people detained in Encinitas during ICE raid near construction site

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Federal agents detained multiple people Wednesday morning near a construction site in Encinitas during what witnesses described as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid targeting construction workers.

The operation took place at the corner of Quail Gardens Drive and Encinitas Boulevard, where video captured ICE ERO agents running after people in the street as some tried to escape. At least one person was seen detained on the ground, while others ran into a nearby apartment complex.

Witnesses estimated that four to six people were arrested during the chaotic scene. ICE hasn't confirmed any details of its operation.

Kathy Stenger, an Encinitas volunteer who helps patrol the community for immigration enforcement, witnessed the operation on her way to work.

"I suspected that it was ICE, and so I made a U-turn and parked in the parking lot," Stenger said.

By the time she stopped, the people detained had been taken away.

"One of the construction workers shared a video with me that showed just chaos and ICE agents all running through the streets chasing after people," Stenger said.

Mercedes Ramos said her brother-in-laws were among those detained. She also said a couple was taken, leaving their 5-year-old child without her parents.

Work continued at the construction site after the operation, but community members expressed outrage over the enforcement action.

"This is about everyone, so when they attack one person's rights, and regardless of where each of us is from, we're standing together, standing by our neighbors," said Jeremy Ross, a community advocate and Encinitas resident.

ICE has not responded to multiple requests for comment about Wednesday morning's operation.

