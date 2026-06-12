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Multiple hangars catch fire at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport Friday morning

Montgomery-Gibbs fire
KGTV
Montgomery-Gibbs fire
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire crews are responding after multiple hangars caught fire at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport early Friday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the blaze ignited around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters were able to quickly respond, arriving at 3:52 a.m.

According to the department, a total of 69 personnel were assigned to the 2-alarm fire.

At this time, it's unclear how operations at the airport are being impacted.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

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