MTS considering trolley and bus fare increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- It might soon be more expensive to take the trolley or ride the bus in San Diego.

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is proposing a fare hike of 10% to 20% to take effect next year, in order to cut into the agency’s ongoing budget deficit.

That price increase could bring a one-way fare from $2.50 to either $2.75 or $3. An adult monthly pass could rise from $72 to as much as $86.

This would be the first major price increase since 2009.

Discussions on the matter started last week, when MTS officials moved towards deciding on a fare hike, along with other measures such as cutting some services and pulling other government funding.

The MTS says it could face a $150 million budget deficit by 2030.

Supporters say it’s essential to raise prices because the MTS gets more expensive to run over time.

But opponents of the plan say raising prices would put too much pressure on the estimated 75% of MTS riders who are low-income -- especially those battling rising cost of living and other expenses like San Diego’s price increase for parking meters.

“I can’t support it because I think it will add additional pressure to working families,” said Monica Montgomery Steppe, San Diego County Supervisor for District 4. “I’m not continuing to do this on the backs of poor people. I just won’t be able to do it.”

The MTS is expected to vote on their full plan, including the fare increase, on Thursday.

If the measure passes, it must still go through approvals in other places like the North County Transit District and SANDAG.

A price increase could take effect as early as next July.