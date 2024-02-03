Mountain View assistance center opens Saturday ahead of upcoming storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local assistance center at the Mountain View Community Recreation Center will open Saturday to assist residents impacted by the recent storm.

San Diego officials announced Friday evening the center will operate from Saturday at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 9.

City, state, and county agencies will provide resource information on short-term housing options, flood insurance, permit and repair services, tax relief, and more. Non-governmental organizations like the American Red Cross, Feeding America, and San Diego Humane Society will also be on-site to help residents in need.

The center is the second of its kind to pop up following catastrophic rain and flooding that displaced numerous residents throughout the county on Jan. 22. San Diego County previously hosted a community assistance center at the Spring Valley library from Jan. 28 through Jan. 31, which officials say served more than 1,375 households.

"We are grateful to the County of San Diego and the state Office of Emergency Services for opening this needed resource in the community to help impacted residents," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "State and local governments, in partnership with our community-based organizations, are banding together at this Local Assistance Center to offer the services that will help get people back on their feet."

Such help comes at a trying time as residents prepare for another storm on Sunday that is expected to bring heavy rain to the area through Tuesday.

Visit the city's website, sandiego.gov/storm [sandiego.gov], for more information on storm preparedness tips, safety precautions, lists of road closures and flooded areas, and locations for shelters and sandbags.