San Diego County establishes resource center in Spring Valley for flood victims

The Spring Valley Library has turned into a one-stop-shop for San Diegans impacted by the storm last week.
Volunteers check-in flood victims looking for resources at the Spring Valley Library.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 29, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the first two days since its opening, the resource center at Spring Valley Library has assisted over 500 households, according to the San Diego County.

This "one-stop-shop" facility helps those affected by last Monday's storm, offering a range of services.

"People expect that government can help take care of them and this is kind of the physical manifestation of that," said Chuck Westerheide, a spokesperson for the county's public safety group.

Open from Sunday to Wednesday, the center will operate 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

"A lot of people, they don't know about these resources, so this has helped me already," said Gabriella Gonzalez-Delgadillo, an Encanto resident whose house was flooded. She utilized various resources, including tax relief forms and document printing.

Other available resources include food distribution, county assessor's office, San Diego Gas and Electric, American Red Cross, and more.

"People may have lost everything and they don't know until they get here and they start asking," said Westerheide.

For those without transportation, call 2-1-1 to connect with disaster resources


