Mountain Empire Unified closes schools Friday, October 16 amid High Wind Warning

SAN DIEGO — Due to high winds, schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed Friday, October 16.

The San Diego County Office of Education says winds will make travel to and from school challenging especially for vehicles like school buses.

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," school officials said in a press release.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain communities.

For inland areas, it is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for northeast and easterly sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts of 35 to 55 mph and locally higher.