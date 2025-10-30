Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in Vista crash Wednesday night

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the 500 block of North Melrose Drive around 7 p.m.

According to the department, a preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was riding northbound when an SUV entered North Melrose Drive. "The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the collision but struck the SUV," the department said in a news release.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, landing on a curb in the southbound lanes. Officers with California Highway Patrol performed CPR until the fire department arrived. "Despite life-saving efforts, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperative, the department said.

