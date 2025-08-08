Motorcycle crash closes La Jolla intersection for several hours

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A motorcycle crash caused a busy intersection in La Jolla to be closed for several hours Friday morning, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.

The crash near the intersection of Torrey Pines Road and Calle de la Plata happened around 3 a.m. Friday. According to SDPD's watch commander log, a 20-year-old woman was riding a Honda CBR500R eastbound on the 2000 block of Torrey Pines Road.

She crashed into the center median, ejecting her from the motorcycle. Police say she was taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment on her life-threatening injuries, but she was not expected to survive.

As of 6 a.m., traffic investigators were still on the scene; SDPD expects the intersection to be closed for several hours, interrupting the morning commute.

The department's traffic division is investigating this crash.

If you have any information for the police about this crash, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.