Mother seeks justice after 8-year-old daughter dies in head-on collision near Julian

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Marine's wife is speaking out after their 8-year-old daughter was killed in a crash on San Felipe Road south of Montezuma Valley Road near Julian, calling for tougher immigration and DUI laws to prevent similar tragedies.

Arya Cruz Acencio died on November 30 when a suspected drunk driver crossed into her family's lane on their drive home from San Diego to Yuma, according to the California Highway Patrol. The head-on collision with their Toyota Camry left the entire family injured.

"She was the most happiest little girl," said Jackie Cruz Acencio, Arya's mother. "She was always bubbly and smiling."

Jackie Cruz Acencio remains unable to walk due to an open fracture from the crash. Her husband Oscar, a U.S. Marine, is still hospitalized. The couple's two other sons suffered serious injuries but have since recovered.

"They're my reason to live. If I didn't have them or my husband, I don't know what would be the reason to keep going at that point," Cruz Acencio said.

According to ICE, the driver, Brayan Alva-Rodriguez, entered the country illegally in 2018 and was charged with DUI in 2020 and again in 2021. ICE says a judge ordered him removed from the U.S. in March 2023, but he never left.

Cruz-Acencio believes immigration laws need to be stricter.

"Sanctuary policies that I feel are more protectant of illegal immigrants than American citizens," she said.

While she acknowledges losing her daughter would hurt the same regardless of the suspect's citizenship status, Cruz Acencio also wants tougher DUI penalties.

"They're too easy. I feel that they're a slap on the wrist. Like I lost my daughter and what's he going to get?" she said.

Alva-Rodriguez is facing murder and gross vehicular manslaughter charges.

ABC 10News reached out to Governor Newsom's office, asking about the state's immigration and DUI laws, but so far haven't heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

