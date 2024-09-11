More threats of shootings at South Bay schools worry families

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Families in two South Bay school districts woke up Wednesday to concerning emails about a school shooting threat.

The Sweetwater Union School District responded to threats made at National City Middle School and South Bay Union School District responded to Nestor Language Charter School. According to both school districts, both threats were described as not credible.

"There have been a series of threats and hoaxes directed at schools in south San Diego County. Yesterday, district and school staff were notified about a potential threat to Nestor Language Academy for today. Upon learning of the threat, we immediately began working with law enforcement. Their investigation is ongoing. As a precaution, we have requested increased presence from the San Diego Police Department on and around the Nestor campus today. In addition, district personnel will be onsite to provide support throughout the day. We will continue to work with law enforcement during their investigation to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents." South Bay Union School District Superintendent Jose Espinoza

The threats came after a 12-year-old was arrested in Chula Vista Tuesday for allegedly making a fake threat toward Bonita Vista Middle School.

Those threats on Tuesday stoked fear across Chula Vista when a social media post about the threat started to circulate on NextDoor and Facebook.

In National City and Imperial Beach, it was the same story, as posts on Facebook groups in those communities gained traction among users.

ABC 10News spoke with a parent on Wednesday morning who was dropping off her child at National City Middle School about the threats that circulated online and how social media played a role in the spread of rumors.

"I actually had to hold my 12-year-old last night as she was very scared and just distraught about it … and bringing her in today, she didn't want to go in," said parent Mariem Darwise. "I just feel like it's not something that the kids need. A lot of kids are scared to even come to the school because of what's being put on social media.”

"The district is aware of and is fully collaborating with law enforcement. Further, our district does not tolerate threats of any kind and will work diligently to hold those making such threats accountable to the furthest extent." Sweetwater Union School District

National City Police told ABC 10News they are actively investigating the threats at National City Middle School, while the South Bay Union School District is working with law enforcement to investigate the threats at Nestor Language Charter School.

Police officers were present at both schools Wednesday to ensure the students' safety.