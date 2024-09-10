Chula Vista Police: Reported threat at Chula Vista schools unfounded

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A reported threat made at three Chula Vista schools on Tuesday was determined by police to be unfounded, but extra precautions were taken at each campus.

Chula Vista Police said the threat made over the weekend was never confirmed, and the fear it sparked at Bonita Vista Middle School, Rancho Del Rey Middle School, and Discovery Charter, was sparked by misinformation floating around online.

Police believe the concerns of a possible active shooter at Rancho Del Rey Middle School all stemmed from a threatening message sent to one student at Bonita Vista Middle School this past weekend.

Word of the supposed threat traveled to other schools in the area, including Discovery Charter.

In a message posted on the department’s X account, police stated:

“SRO INVESTIGATION: On Sat., a Bonita Vista MS student received a threatening message which was reported to CVPD & school staff on Monday morning. SROs worked w/school staff to investigate & send messaging to parents. There was never believed to be a credible threat to the campus.

Images of the ‘threat’ may have been distributed to students at other schools including RANCHO DEL REY MIDDLE and DISCOVERY CHARTER, creating concerns about threats at other campuses.”

Despite police calling it an unsubstantiated threat, each school sent out a message to parents alerting them of the rumors. Additionally, police stepped up their presence at each campus on Tuesday.

Some concerned parents and loved ones showed up after classes had already started and picked up their students from the schools.

Officials with the Chula Vista Elementary School District, which Discovery Charter is under, said it “does not tolerate threats of any kind and will hold those making threats accountable for their actions to the furthest extent.”

Sweetwater Union High School District officials said, “The district is aware and is fully collaborating with law enforcement as this remains an active investigation. Further, our district does not tolerate threats of any kind and will work diligently to hold those making such threats accountable to the furthest extent.”