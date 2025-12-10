More than 600 dogs at San Diego Humane Society receive free Christmas toys

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The holidays came early for more than 600 dogs at the San Diego Humane Society this week, thanks to a heartwarming tradition that honors the memory of an animal lover.

On Tuesday, the Karen Cooper Foundation delivered toys and treats to every dog at the shelter, marking the third consecutive year of this special holiday event. The foundation's mission extends beyond spreading Christmas cheer – it aims to draw attention to pet adoption during a time when the shelter is experiencing record numbers of adult dogs awaiting homes.

"It's incredibly special to have another foundation think of us and think of the pets in our care as they wait for their forever homes," Nina Thompson said.

Thompson serves as the director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society, which currently has more than 800 pets available for adoption.

The Karen Cooper Foundation established this holiday tradition to honor Karen Cooper, who was killed in a car crash in 2023. The event celebrates her love for animals while supporting shelters during the busy holiday season.

"Our goal is to not only bring Christmas to these dogs and honor Karen and her legacy, but our other part of the goal is to really draw attention to adoptions," Robert Cooper said.

Cooper serves as president of the Karen Cooper Foundation and has watched the initiative grow significantly since its inception. Last year, the foundation brought Christmas joy to 4,000 dogs across multiple shelters. This year, that number doubled to 8,000 dogs.

"It takes a village with the people at the shelters. It takes a village to get the animals adopted, so it's a wonderful thing," Michelle Cooper said.

Cooper directs the Karen Cooper Foundation and emphasizes the collaborative effort required to support animal welfare. The foundation purchases most of the toys distributed during these events and continues seeking donations to expand its Christmas outreach.

For shelter animals, the holiday season can be particularly challenging as they wait for permanent homes. The San Diego Humane Society says community support like this makes their work possible during what can be a lonely time for dogs in their care.

"We could not do the work we do if it wasn't for the support that we get from the community and this is just one of those examples," Thompson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

