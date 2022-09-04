Watch Now
More than 9,500 SDGE customers lose power as heat wave pushes temperatures up

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported that a little more than 9,500 customers lost power Saturday evening as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the triple digits.

As of 6 p.m., SDGE reported outages in the following areas:

  • Chula Vista/Otay/Eastlake: 1,887
  • Ramona: 2,421
  • Fall Brook/Pala Mesa: 1,502
  • Ocean Beach/Mission Beach/La Jolla: 1,234
  • Pine Valley: 1,113
  • Kensington/Talmadge: 768
  • Rancho Santa Fe: 142
  • La Mesa: 73

SDGE's outage map indicates that most customers should see their power restored by 8 p.m., with some estimated to get it back as late as 9 p.m.

SDGE told ABC 10News a little after 6 p.m. it is still assessing which circuits were impacted by the heat. The utility company posted the following statement on Twitter around 6:45 p.m.:

"Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to neighborhoods affected by today's unplanned outages. While our troubleshooters are assessing the cause of each outage, initial reports are showing that heat can be a factor. Weather often has the most impact on our grid, whether it's rain, heat or snow. Please check sdge.com/outages for estimated restoration times. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to restore each outage."

These outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits. The California Independent System Operator issued flex alerts between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. four days in a row.

Energy officials recommend doing the following to save energy during a flex alert:

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights

According to the National Weather Service in San Diego, several record high temperatures were recorded in the area on Saturday.

The San Diego Airport's new record high is 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 92 degrees set in 1998. In Chula Vista, 96 degrees beats out the previous record high of 94, which was recorded in 1955. Meanwhile, in Idyllwild, 98 degrees holds the belt for highest temperature, beating out the 95-degree mark from 2020.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has reached out to SDGE for more information about the power outages.

