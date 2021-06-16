More than 180 kittens up for adoption at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans have their pick of the litter at the San Diego Humane Society with kitten season well underway.

The humane society has more than 180 adoptable kittens in their care across all campuses.

During a special promotion, the society is offering kitten adoptions for $25. Adopt one kitten, get the second for $5. The special runs through June 30. Each kitten has been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and provided with preliminary vaccinations.

All adopters will also receive a sample bag of kitten food and can take advantage of adopter support from SDHS.

This year alone, SDHS will care for more than 6,000 kittens.

"Every animal who is adopted makes space for another animal who is in urgent need of care," said SDHS COO Jessica Des Lauriers. "Adoption specials like this one help to find homes for these animals and bring attention to the issue of cat overpopulation in our community."

More kittens are born between March and September, leading to a surge in available adoptions. To search for available kittens, visit SDHS' website here.