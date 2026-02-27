More free parking options coming to Balboa Park for San Diego residents only

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More free parking options are coming to Balboa Park for local residents, following months of public pushback over paid parking fees.

The City of San Diego announced new changes Thursday aimed at making parking more convenient for residents. Officials say now is the time for drivers to get verified online to avoid future charges.

Starting Monday, seven parking lots at Balboa Park will offer free parking for verified city residents. To qualify, drivers must register through the City’s online permit portal.

Residents will need to pay a one-time $5 registration fee and submit proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, according to the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

“San Diego residents must verify their residency with some sort of document, whether that be a driver’s license or a utility bill,” a Parks & Recreation spokesperson for the City said.

Drivers with disabilities will be allowed to park for free in all park areas, regardless of lot level.

Changes to Enforcement Hours

Another major change takes effect Monday: parking enforcement hours will be shortened.

Enforcement, which previously ran until 8 p.m., will now end at 6 p.m., giving drivers more flexibility in the evenings.

New Help Service Available

To help residents navigate the verification process, the city is launching a new helpline known as the “Digital Navigator.” The free service is designed to assist anyone having trouble with the online system.

“The digital navigators have been trained to help folks go through the process online,” the spokesperson said. “Whatever issue you may have, they can walk you through it.”

The toll-free number to call is 1-800-350-6945.

Premium Lots Still Enforced

While many lots will become free for verified residents, five premium — or Level 1 — lots will remain paid and enforced.

Only Level 2 and Level 3 lots will qualify for free parking under the new program.

Key Dates to Remember

City officials urge residents to sign up as soon as possible. Enforcement officers will begin issuing warnings the week of March 9. Full ticketing will begin the week of March 16.

Officials say the rollout period is meant to give drivers time to adjust and complete the verification process.