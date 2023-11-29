Month of a Million Meals: Single mother finds support in Feeding San Diego's food distribution

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Grocery shopping isn’t always easy for Erika Duran and her family.

"I go to whatever places offer the best for my money and it’s been hard," said Duran, a single mother of three in Oceanside.

Duran said she usually tries to find food on sale to help make ends meet, shopping at the stores with the best deals.

Despite working full-time, rising grocery costs add to her financial stress, especially with a daughter heading off to college soon.

"You either have to pay the bills or work to pay the food," said Duran.

During the pandemic, she found support in Feeding San Diego and said their food distributions as vital for her family.

"We don't have to worry about them starving, we don’t have to worry about them missing a meal," said Duran.

The distributions happen regularly throughout the San Diego county with the help of community donations and volunteers.

Duran said she enjoys the positive attitudes and smiles of volunteers, making her family feel welcome.

By sharing her story, Duran hopes to encourage others facing challenges to reach out for help.

