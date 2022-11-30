Month of a Million Meals: Hunger impact on San Diego families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As part of our Month of a Million Meals campaign, we're sharing stories of San Diegans who've received help from Feeding San Diego.

Like any mother, Melissa Howrey would do anything for her three children, but earlier this year she needed a little help to make sure her family had what they needed, including enough food to make their meals.

“We got COVID and so I was out of work for a little bit” explains Howrey.

Being out of work, meant no income while the family recovered and as a single mom, she had no choice but to ask for help, which came from Feeding San Diego. A program Howrey says made her life easier.

Since connecting with Feeding San Diego, Melissa is able to get enough food to cook delicious, healthy meals for her family, including six-year-old Zoey.

Howrey says without the help, the last few months would have been much harder.

“It would definitely be a lot more stressful, I definitely think there would be a lot more times where I wouldn't eat so my kids wouldn't eat,” says Howrey.

Feeding San Diego does regular food distributions and Howrey has found it so valuable, she's encouraged others to go with her.

She says the distributions always have a large turnout, making her think some San Diegans don't really know how many go hungry every night.

