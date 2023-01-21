Mom of murdered teen fights for memorial at Crown Point Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The mom of a murdered teen is fighting to put up a memorial just weeks after the state law she helped pass went into effect.

It was a heartbreaking scene on the shores of Crown Point nearly 26 years ago: Patricia Ward clutching her son's shoe.

“I was numb. I just remember walking around in circles holding his shoe,” said Ward.

The next day, the body of 16-year-old Curtis Williamson was pulled from the water.

Initially ruled an accidental drowning, Ward spent the next two decades compiling evidence that pointed to a dispute at the beach, and in 2017, the Medical Examiner’s Office change from the manner of death to homicide.

Ward's determination stems from a promise she made to her son a year after his death.

“I promised him that I would never stop fighting until I find justice for him,” said Ward.

Ward, who now lives in Florida, also sought justice for others. She became a victim advocate. Backed by the nonprofit Californians for Safety and Justice, she pushed for Curtis' Law in California, which would strengthen the rights of the family of young victims, including access to basic information related to a case.

"It helps them begin the closure process, something I never had,” said Ward.

Curtis' Law passed the state legislature, with Governor Newsom signing the bill in August. It took effect at the beginning of the year.

Ward ordered a plaque, two feet by two feet, which read in part ‘In honor of Curtis Leon Williams, Homicide Unsolved.’ It also describes Curtis' Law.

She was hoping to dedicate this plaque to celebrate the law going into effect at Crown Point Park.

Ward says with help from the nonprofit, she asked the City of San Diego to place the plaque in the area, staked into the ground, with a concrete base.

She says her request was rejected, as those type of plaques aren't allowed at city parks.

“It needs to be where it happened … To deny me a plaque, it's heart wrenching,” said Ward.

She says her hard-fought victory of passing Curtis' Law now feels hollow.

"It feels like the law isn't there. It feels like I can't even breathe,” said Ward.

Ward vows to continue to fight for some sort of permanent memorial for her son.

“My worst fear is not being around for him to get justice, to have a memorial,” said Ward.

A campaign has been set up to help Ward’s campaign for a memorial.

ABC 10News reached out to the city for a response. A spokesperson said they'll be looking into the issue and releasing a comment.