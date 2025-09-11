Mobile Home Park Co-Owner says he battled flames before first responders arrived

As 10News continues to cover the impacts of the Las Coches fire, more stories are emerging of heroism and overall neighborliness.

Ken Carlson, a co-owner of the Monterey Mobile Home Park, says he smelled smoke from the clubhouse near the front of the park and immediately drove to the source of the fire.

“Sheriff’s deputies were out vacating the premises throughout this whole area. I drove down and saw smoke coming out of [an area] behind two homes,” Ken said.

He says he immediately grabbed a hose and began extinguishing flames that were feet from two homes in the park. After he was told to leave, Ken says he went to another side of the park, and fought flames there, concerned for the homes of those who live in his park.

Ken Carlson says the Monterey Mobile Home Park means a lot to him – his family building it fifty years prior.

“We’re very fortunate; we have very good residents here,” Ken said. “They all come together when there is a need, and they support each other.”