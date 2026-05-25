Mission Hills man seeks help returning Vietnam War-era medal engraved with 'Dennis' and 'Love Vicki'

MISSION HILLS (KGTV) — A Mission Hills man who has spent decades reuniting lost medals with Vietnam War veterans is asking for the community's help to return another one.

Antonio Palma has a Saint Christopher medal he found for sale during a trip to Vietnam. When he looked at the back, he realized it was engraved with American names.

"I purchased it, and I realized that when I looked on the back, there was American names and dates. So it took me a second, but then I realized that there were possibly medals taken from the soldiers," Palma said.

The medal is engraved with the name Dennis — spelled with two N's — along with the words "Love Vicki" and the date 5-12-69. Palma believes the date may mark the day Dennis left for Vietnam.

These types of medals were commonly given to service members as a symbol of safe deployment.

"From 1960 to 1970, they did this particular medal, and it represented air, land and sea, so and marines, the different branches," Palma said.

Palma's connection to Saint Christopher medals goes back to childhood, when his grandparents gave him one at just 10 years old. He said the medal later went missing, which deepened his attachment to finding and returning others like it.

While Palma believes Dennis may no longer be alive, he holds out hope for Vicki.

"Dennis, no," Palma said when asked if he thinks Dennis is still alive. When asked about Vicki, he said, "Maybe. I hope so. She could be."

That hope is what drives him to keep searching.

"For a family member to receive something from the past and get it back in their hands, I think it would be pretty spectacular," Palma said.

As for the medal's monetary value, Palma said that is not what matters.

"What's it worth to me, and what's it worth to Vicki, and Dennis's family or anything like that? You know, it's priceless," Palma said.

Palma has already successfully returned one medal to the family of a man who went missing during combat. He is hoping the community can help him do it again.

If you recognize the medal, you can reach out to us at tips@10news.com.

