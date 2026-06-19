Mission Hills bar draws packed crowd for USA vs Australia World Cup match

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fans packed the Shakespeare Pub & Grille in Mission Hills for the World Cup match between the United States and Australia, with seats filling up quickly and a line forming outside for the right to stand and cheer inside.

The atmosphere inside was electric as supporters from both nations gathered to watch the two former British colonies face off.

Lara Daley, an Australian native living in San Diego, came in with high hopes for her team.

"Excited, really excited living in San Diego, we want to win. We want to beat the Americans," Daley said.

Frances Pascua came out cheering for the home side.

"Team USA for sure. The energy and the environment, it's what makes it fun," Pascua said

The crowd erupted when the United States scored its first goal — an own goal by Australia.

"I didn't know Australia was so generous. That goal was an own goal, and it was beautiful," one US fan said.

A second goal made it 2-0 USA at halftime. Outside, a line of fans was still trying to get into the bar as chants of "USA" rang out inside.

Charles Lucy said the tournament carries a meaning beyond the scoreline.

"The World Cup specifically brings the world together. It's the world's game. Everybody's excited about it, and it makes everyone feel good about each other," Lucy said.

One fan said the moment felt bigger than soccer.

"The United States needs a lift right now, and I think they're going to get it through soccer," the fan said.

Even Australian supporters were not ready to give up on their team's tournament run.

"I mean it's unfortunate but you know what, we did well against Turkey. We have one more game, Paraguay. We can bring it back. We can bring it back. Australia, we're not done yet. We still have a chance," one Australian fan said.

US fans, meanwhile, were already dreaming bigger.

"Let's go! World Cup champions right? We believe. Always," one fan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

