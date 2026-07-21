Mission Beach woman shot in Tijuana faces mounting bills to recover SUV

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Mission Beach woman recovering from a carjacking and shooting in Tijuana last month now faces a growing financial burden on top of her physical recovery — possible tow yard fees that are climbing daily as she tries to get her SUV back.

Cassandra Light was shot in the leg during a carjacking attempt in mid-June while driving her Mercedes GLA back from Rosarito, with her dog Ellie in the back seat. A SUV boxed her in near a highway on-ramp in Tijuana, and a masked gunman approached her window.

"Out of nowhere, from left, someone banging on my window. Fully masked up, hat on, all I could see was his eyes," Light said in an interview on July 8.

Light said the gunman fired twice.

"Raised gun up and fired the first shot … leaned back instinctually. It blew through the window and out the passenger door," Light said.

Light say the man fired twice, before throwing her out the window.

"Just screaming, don't take my dog … I tried to run to the car, and collapsed on the ground. That's when I realized I had been shot," Light said.

Her attackers fled. Police have not made arrests.

Light underwent 4 surgeries for a shattered tibia and fibula. Now, amid her recovery, she is dealing with new frustrations about getting her SUV back.

A contact with Mexican authorities told her the vehicle has likely finished being processed by investigators and is now in a tow yard. Light hired a Mexican lawyer and was told she must appear in person to retrieve it — and until she does, the daily tow yard bill continues to grow.

"Why am I as a violent crime victim, being charged? Doesn't seem fair," Light said.

Light said when she finally connected with the U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana Monday, she was referred to a vehicle recovery form, the first requirement before they can look into helping her. She filled it out and now plans to call again.

I reached out to the Consulate General to ask about Light's options and am waiting for a response.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Light with expenses, including training her dog, Elllie, as a hospital therapy dog.

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