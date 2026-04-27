Mission Beach volleyball players push back against early-morning restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A growing dispute over early-morning beach volleyball is heating up in south Mission Beach, where players say they’re being warned they could face citations for playing before 8 a.m.

For many, those sunrise games are more than just recreation, they’re a daily ritual.

Players say they’ve been showing up at the courts at the crack of dawn for years, much like the surfers who hit the water early. But recently, that routine has come under scrutiny.

City rule vs. player routine

The issue centers around noise.

According to the City of San Diego, municipal code restricts organized sports like volleyball from starting before 8 a.m., citing concerns about noise near residential areas.

Players say they were recently approached by a park ranger and warned they could be fined if they continue playing before that time.

That warning, they say, is disrupting more than just a game.

“Studies show that one of the keys to happiness is to start your day doing something you love,” said volleyball player Sharon Hsia. “For many of us, volleyball is exactly that. It’s our sanctuary, our mental health, our therapy… our escape from work and life responsibilities.”

“Why volleyball and not surfing?”

Players argue the rule is inconsistent, especially when compared to other early-morning beach activities.

They point out that surfers are allowed in the water at sunrise, and say the sound of volleyball is minimal compared to other noise along the coast.

“I think it’s really unfortunate,” another player said. “People are allowed to surf in the morning. Why can’t we play volleyball? We see huge caterpillars coming through and airplanes flying by that are much louder than people hitting a ball.”They also say they’ve made efforts to be respectful — including limiting music during early hours.

Push to change the rule

Now, members of the volleyball community are pushing back.

An online petition calling for the start time to be moved from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. quickly gained traction — collecting more than 1,000 signatures in less than 12 hours.

For players, the fight is about preserving a routine they say supports both their physical and mental well-being.

What happens next

As of now, no citations have been issued — only warnings.

City officials say anyone interested in changing the rule can contact their local city council representative to pursue a formal amendment.

Until then, the early-morning games that have long defined this stretch of Mission Beach remain in limbo — caught between long-standing tradition and city regulation.