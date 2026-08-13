Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club begins reconstruction after fire destroyed clubhouse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club is beginning the reconstruction process after a fire destroyed its clubhouse a few months ago.

The club must replace windows, siding, electrical, plumbing and floors. The permitting process has started, and once approved, crews can begin repairing holes in the floor and ceiling.

Steve Parrot, the commodore of the club, said the repairs will be costly.

"A building this size is going to need over a million dollars."

Parrot said the city is working to move the process along.

"The city is working with us to get the permitting expedited."

Despite the extensive damage, two items survived the fire: the bar and the pool table.

"Which is incredible because those are a couple of center focus points of the club."

The building is over 80 years old and serves as more than a place to store boats — it is also a gathering place for the community.

That community has rallied around the club, raising $250,000 over the last few months through numerous events and the work of dozens of volunteers and full-time staff.

"I'm really proud of everyone."

Parrot said the rebuilding effort marks a new chapter for the club.

"It's an exciting time to see what the new place is going to look like, and we get to make everything clean and fresh again."

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