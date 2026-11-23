CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A lance corporal stationed at Camp Pendleton who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead in San Bernardino County, U.S. Marine officials reported Sunday.

"At approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 20, 2026, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Marriner J. Richards assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, was found deceased in San Bernardino County, California," the USMC said in a statement. "The Marine Corps is fully engaged with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Provost Marshal's Office as the circumstances surrounding the Marine's death remain under active investigation."

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the death were not disclosed by the military.

Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, the commanding general of 1st MLG, issued the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the loss of Lance Cpl. Marriner Richards from 1st Marine Logistics Group. To the family, friends, and loved ones of Richards, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief."

Brock Richards confirmed to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City that his son had been missing since Nov. 7 after disappearing near the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base.

Richards, of Syracuse, Utah, was last seen at Tortoise Rock Casino on Nov. 6. Surveillance footage reviewed by his family showed him leaving the casino around 5 a.m., then walking along a nearby road about a half-hour later.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office had been conducting an extensive search of the surrounding area, canvassing residents and businesses and using off-road vehicles and aerial support near Joshua Tree National Park, according to KSL.

Family members and volunteers joined the search along with friends, neighbors and other people from Utah who traveled to California to help find Richards.

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