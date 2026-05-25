Miramar National Cemetery honors fallen service members on Memorial Day service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV ) — Tens of thousands of tombstones line the grounds of Miramar National Cemetery, each one an imprint of service and sacrifice. On Sunday, the cemetery held its Memorial Day ceremony to honor servicemen and women who have passed.

People of all ages sat together, solemn but unified, listening to Taps and remembering Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice — all during the country's 250th anniversary.

Air Force veteran Mike Cardenas was among those in attendance, visiting the tombstone of his father, Robert L. Cardenas, who was born in 1920 and died in 2022 on his birthday.

"You know, every Memorial Day, you think back, there are 250 years of people who stepped up. And raised their hand and said, I'll do it." Cardenas said.

Robert L. Cardenas helped create what is now known as Miramar National Cemetery, which was an extension of the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

"San Diego is a unique place in that there is no shortage of people that are willing to pay tribute to people that really have sacrificed a lot. It's important for people to realize that, like I said, freedom is not free. There is a cost and a lot of these people pay that price." Pat McGrath, the president and CEO of the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation, said.

Mike Cardenas said he feels a responsibility to carry on his father's legacy of service.

"He owes the country a lot through service and... he felt it was his responsibility to give back. I think that today is a day to remember that and that I should carry on that sense of service." Cardenas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

