Miramar Air Show returns to Marine Corps Air Base San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show is back at Marine Corps Air Base San Diego.

The annual event draws crowds looking to get up close with military aircraft, meet federal agents, watch live demonstrations, and take in performances from the flight teams on the tarmac.

Visitors who spoke with us said the show delivered.

"This is the best time of year in San Diego, and we got airplanes," Steve, an attendee, said.

"I love the loud planes and the F-35s," another attendee said.

Organizers recommend bringing sunscreen, earplugs or noise-cancelling earbuds, and staying hydrated.

General Admission tickets are free, and a clear bag policy will be enforced. For more information, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

