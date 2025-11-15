Mira Mesa pizzeria feeds community with acts of kindness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Mira Mesa pizzeria is serving up more than just hot slices — it's feeding the community with acts of kindness that go far beyond the kitchen.

At Knockout Pizzeria, owner Raul Corral and employee Tien Nguyen have made helping their neighbors a core part of their daily routine. While the restaurant buzzes with typical pizza shop activity — steaming pies topped with cheese and ready for delivery — the real story unfolds in the generous spirit of its staff.

Nguyen, who has worked at the pizzeria on and off for about nine years, has turned her workplace into a community lifeline. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she gave out free pizza slices to people struggling to get food. Now, with SNAP benefits uncertain during government shutdowns, she continues providing meals to those in need.

"I have someone who has a sick child, and they can't work at the moment. Then I have seniors who also depend on SNAP benefits. I have a sober living facility. On Sundays, I'll take those women to the grocery store when the SNAP benefits come back in," Nguyen said.

Her generosity mirrors that of her boss, Corral, who regularly feeds homeless individuals who visit his shop after hours.

"I've had this relationship with them to the point where I tell them if they're in need, all they have to do is ask me. I have no problem feeding them. Money-wise, I don't do — don't give money, but I'll give you whatever you want. I will make sure that your stomach's full when you leave here," Corral said.

Regular customers have noticed the positive atmosphere created by the staff's caring approach.

"You could really taste the love when you take a bite of this type of pizza. So it just goes to show that you got good people making the food, so it's all good vibes. I love that," one customer said.

Both Nguyen and Corral hope to partner with community members to expand their efforts to help neighbors in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

