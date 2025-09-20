Mira Mesa High School Student found in possession of loaded handgun, San Diego Unified says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A student at Mira Mesa High School was found to be in possession of a loaded gun Friday afternoon after being restrained by school police.

According to the San Diego Unified School District, the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Friday when school police conducted an interview with a student concerning their alleged connection to a reported crime.

When the situation escalated, school police restrained the student. After the student was in custody, a search revealed the student was in possession of a loaded handgun, the district said.

“Throughout the incident, the safety of our students and staff was always maintained,” the district added.

"Counselors will be available next week to support students and staff members. San Diego Unified has made addressing and preventing gun violence a priority as part of ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of students, staff, and the greater San Diego community."

